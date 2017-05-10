Print Story
Mystery surrounds teenager's death in Lahore

Pakistan
LAHORE: A 17-year old boy died mysteriously in Lahore’s Gulberg vicinity on Wednesday.

Those attending the funeral alerted the police after they saw torture marks on the body.

The deceased’s family – residents of Mecca Town – buried the teenager in a graveyard in Sherakot.

The police sent the body for post-mortem after neighbours alerted authorities about torture marks on the body.

Earlier on May 7, 25-year-old Hizbullah, a rickshaw driver, stabbed his brother, Zafar Mehsud, 30, to death in Manghopir's Wangi Goth, police said. The incident was sparked by a domestic dispute.

 

