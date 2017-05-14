Twitter bids emotional farewell to Misbah, Younis

The dynamic duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan walked out to bat for the last time on Saturday, bringing to a close decades of pure cricketing greatness and leaving fans with heavy hearts and precious memories to cherish.

Cricket lovers from around the world took to Twitter to pay tribute and bid farewell to the two legends, with the hashtag #MisYou dominating the social media platform consistently all day and the next.

End of an era! Thank you Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq. #MisYou pic.twitter.com/1uLM2lwsEo — Proud Pakistani (@EngrMalikUsman) May 14, 2017

Guard of honor for two greatest servants of Pakistan Cricket. #MisYou pic.twitter.com/DECQBATSBe — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) May 13, 2017

And another champion departs. Gracias, Younis for years & years of wonderful cricket. #mis/you pic.twitter.com/16dsuyBoVJ — NadeemFarooqParacha (@NadeemfParacha) May 13, 2017

Thank you #MisYou! There aren't many people who make you fall in love with the game as easily as… https://t.co/ILvGp4GTI2 — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 14, 2017

Thank you, Misbah and Younis. Pakistan will #misyou — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaGeoNews) May 13, 2017

Can't believe these two won't shine in the Test kit again. It really is the end of an era. #MisYou — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) May 13, 2017

One final goodbye to Pakistan's greatest. Pakistan will forever be indebted to their services. #MisYou pic.twitter.com/2TCEBs45cB — حمزه (@Hamzza_Rajput) May 14, 2017

Congrats Misbah/Younus on retirement & their excellent achievements.Series win will b an Icing on the.Thanks 4 the entertainment #WIvPak — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) May 13, 2017

Two legends of cricket! Thanks for the memories Misbah and Younis! pic.twitter.com/WpENU1Fcec — ICC (@ICC) May 13, 2017

