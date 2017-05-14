Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Twitter bids emotional farewell to Misbah, Younis

The dynamic duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan walked out to bat for the last time on Saturday, bringing to a close decades of pure cricketing greatness and leaving fans with heavy hearts and precious memories to cherish.

Cricket lovers from around the world took to Twitter to pay tribute and bid farewell to the two legends, with the hashtag #MisYou dominating the social media platform consistently all day and the next. 

 

