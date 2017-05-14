Cowardly acts won’t break our resolve: Maulana Haideri

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Secretary-General and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Sunday that cowardly acts such as Mastung incident will not break our resolve.

He remarked this in a video message, which he recorded at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta, where he is currently seeking treatment.

“We will continue to work towards restoring peace in Balochistan ,” he added.

Maulana Haider along with 30 others was injured in a blast, which was later reported as a suicide attack, in Mastung area of Balochistan on Friday. The explosion claimed 27 lives.

He explained that he was on his way back from a dastarbandi at a madrassah when the explosion occurred.

He also said that he was initially taken to a nearby mosque, where he also heard fire shots after the incident.

He added that it took him an hour to reach the hospital. However, if it would have taken him longer then his health could have been compromised.

He said that he is regaining health and feels better now.

Moreover, he also cancelled the shutter down strike, announced by the JUI, in the fear that it will be used by the enemies for their own advantage.

0



0





