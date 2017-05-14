Print Story
Sonam Kapoor praises Akshay for doing content-driven cinema

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Bollywood fashionista  Sonam Kapoor is all set to star opposite Akshay Kumar in upcoming movie Pad Man.

Speaking about the project, Sonam shared “This is the second time I am working with Akshay and it was a completely different experience. I respect Akshay for doing relevant and content-driven films. As an actor, he is honest to his work and as a person he is quiet disciplined,” according to Indian media.

Pad Man, which is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India, is a project of filmmaker R Balki.

“I feel blessed to be working Balki sir. I am going to miss him after the shoot, he is a positive and crazy person. He doesn’t yell at anybody,” she remarked.

Previously, the two stars have worked together in Anees Bazmee’s Thank You in 2011.

