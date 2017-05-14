Sonam Kapoor praises Akshay for doing content-driven cinema

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is all set to star opposite Akshay Kumar in upcoming movie Pad Man.

Speaking about the project, Sonam shared “This is the second time I am working with Akshay and it was a completely different experience. I respect Akshay for doing relevant and content-driven films. As an actor, he is honest to his work and as a person he is quiet disciplined,” according to Indian media.

Pad Man, which is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India, is a project of filmmaker R Balki.

“I feel blessed to be working Balki sir. I am going to miss him after the shoot, he is a positive and crazy person. He doesn’t yell at anybody,” she remarked.

Previously, the two stars have worked together in Anees Bazmee’s Thank You in 2011.

