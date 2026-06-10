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Niall Horan marks three years of 'The Show' amid 'Dinner Party' bliss

Former One Direction star Niall Horan released his third solo studio album 'The Show' on June 9
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 10, 2026

Niall Horan marks three years of &apos;The Show&apos; amid &apos;Dinner Party&apos; bliss
Niall Horan marks three years of ‘The Show’ amid ‘Dinner Party’ bliss

Niall Horan is cherishing his The Show era as he embarks on brand new Dinner Party adventures

The Slow Hands hitmaker celebrated the third anniversary of his third solo studio album.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 9, the former One Direction star posted a clickable Spotify link indicator along with a caption that read, “3 years of The Show [red heart emoji],” marking the anniversary of his third studio album.

Niall Horan marks three years of The Show amid Dinner Party bliss

Set against a solid mustard-gold background the link featured a video preview snippet of Niall performing live on stage with one arm raised into the air, wearing a sleeveless vest over a dark top.

The Spotify widget displays the track title "Heaven - Live From Madison Square..." categorized as a Music Video

The Irish musician’s social media update celebrates the anniversary of third studio album which was originally released on June 9, 2023.

Heaven was the lead single for The Show. The specific version shared on social media highlights his live performance music video recorded during his massive sold-out shows at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

At present, the 32-year-old singer is soaking all the love and support from friends and fans alike in the wake of his fourth solo album release. 

Niall released his latest album, Dinner Party, on June 5. 

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