Katie Price says past experiences led her to stop giving men money

The mum-of-five returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her that her marriage to Lee may be over

Katie Price has made her boundaries clear in her relationship with her jailed husband, Lee Andrews, admitting she 'can't wait,' to see him again despite refusing to pay the £140,000 reportedly needed to help secure his release.

Lee is currently being held at Dubai’s Al Awir prison and could be be released soon in the coming days.

Speaking about the possible reunion with her husband, Katie revealed that she is eager to see him again, provided he is able to raise the money required for his release, according to the Mirror.

"He is coming out. I can't wait to see him, can't wait to have our chats, and he should be out next week, but knowing that, knowing what prisons are like even in England, you never know," she explained.

"I've made it clear to Lee, I will never give him money, I'll never give a man money, I've done it all my life, I've always been the breadwinner. My divorces, I'm the one that always has to give. I said to Lee I'll never do it."

The comments come after the mum-of-five asked fans for advice whether she should remain married to Lee during her appearance at Canterbury Pride.

The mum-of-five returned home from Dubai this week after accepting her that her marriage to Lee may be over.