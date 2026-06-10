Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce gets hilarious message advise from Tom Hanks

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking for relationship wisdom ahead of their highly anticipated wedding, Tom hanks has a surprisingly simple recipe for success: breakfast.

The Hollywood icon, who has been married to Rita Wilson for nearly four decades, offered his lighthearted advice while attending the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles on June 9.

“The man must make the waffles on Sunday,” Hanks said when asked what guidance he would give the superstar couple.

Coming from someone celebrating 38 years of marriage, it’s the kind of advice that sounds oddly specific – and somehow convincing.

Hanks was also asked about Swift’s new Toy Story 5 song, I Knew It, I Knew You, which has quickly become one of the film’s biggest talking points.

The actor admitted he was caught off guard by the collaboration.

“We were told the day it came out,” Hanks shared, joking that it was “diabolical” to keep him out of the loop. “They don't trust us, and there is a brain trust that goes along that I am not a part of. So, I just do what I'm told.”

For Swift, joining the beloved Pixar franchise was a childhood dream realized.

“It's a Toy Story,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening,” she added. “Sometimes you just know, right?”

As for her romance with Kelce, Swift once revealed, “Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

And now, if Hanks has his way, that love story may soon include waffles too.