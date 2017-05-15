Three-day polio eradication drive under way across country

Related Stories Traces of polio virus found in environment samples in Balochistan

A three-day polio eradication campaign was launched in different parts of the country on Monday.

More than 6.6 million children up to five years of age will be administered the anti-polio vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

According to a spokesman of the Punjab Health Department, the campaign has kicked off in Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, and Rawalpindi districts.

Sharing details, he said over two million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine in thirty districts of Balochistan. Moreover, in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, more than 120,000 children and 236,000, respectively, will be vaccinated against the disease.

Other than going door-to-door, health workers will be posted at railway stations, bus stands and public places to ensure that every child is vaccinated.

