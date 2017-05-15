Print Story
X

Three-day polio eradication drive under way across country

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

Related Stories

A three-day polio eradication campaign was launched in different parts of the country on Monday.

More than 6.6 million children up to five years of age will be administered the anti-polio vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

According to a spokesman of the Punjab Health Department, the campaign has kicked off in Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, and Rawalpindi districts.

Read more: Traces of polio virus found in environment samples in Balochistan

Sharing details, he said over two million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine in thirty districts of Balochistan. Moreover, in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, more than 120,000 children and 236,000, respectively, will be vaccinated against the disease.

Other than going door-to-door, health workers will be posted at railway stations, bus stands and public places to ensure that every child is vaccinated.

Three-day polio eradication drive under way across country was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 15, 2017 and was last updated on May 15, 2017. This news story is related to Anti-polio Drive, Balochistan, Geo News Pakistan, Kp, Latest Pakistan News, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Punjab, Sindh, Three-day Polio Drive. Permanent link to the news story "Three-day polio eradication drive under way across country" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141849-Three-day-polio-eradication-drive-under-way-across-country.

GEO TV NETWORK