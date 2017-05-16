Kamal, others booked for unrest at Karachi rally

Related Stories Police release Mustafa Kamal, others after brief detention

KARACHI: Police have booked top leadership of Pak Sarzameen Party for unrest during a rally held in Karachi on Sunday, a senior police official confirmed.

On Sunday, the PSP held a 'Million March' in protest against non-provision of basic facilities to the people of Karachi, during which workers and supporters attempted to reach the CM House, situated in Karachi's Red Zone area.

They were confronted by the law enforcers to keep them from heading forth to the chief minister's residence. Police shelled tear gas on protesters at the rally to disperse them, briefly detaining PSP leaders Mustafa Kamal, Raza Haroon and Dr Sagheer.

Police also registered a case against Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon among 11 others for unrest during the rally at Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The case was registered with Saddar police with 11 people nominated in it, confirmed DIG South.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah also accused PSP of using women and children as human shields to break the law.

Speaking at a press conference, Shah said minimum force was used to disperse protesting masses and no one was hurt in its wake.

The chief minister also warned Mustafa Kamal against using harsh language.

0



0





