Print Story
X

IN PICTURES: Australian Fashion Week stuns audiences

RREUTERS

Entertainment
IN PICTURES: Australian Fashion Week stuns audiences
LEFT: A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed; RIGHT: A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Related Stories

The Australian Fashion Week's Day 3 concluded Tuesday night and it was an absolute blast! From eccentric accessories to elegant wedding gowns, the event showcased a variety of weird yet wonderful fashion trends.

Check out the pictures here!

 

A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Australia
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop for the men's show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

 

A model for Hansen and Gretel presents a creation. REUTERS/Steven Saphor
A model for Hansen and Gretel presents a creation. REUTERS/Steven Saphor

 

A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

A model for designer Gary Bigeni looks on. REUTERS/Steven Saphorelooks
A model for designer Gary Bigeni looks on. REUTERS/Steven Saphorelooks

 

Australian designer Dion Lee during the first runway show of Fashion Week Australia on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian designer Dion Lee during the first runway show of Fashion Week Australia on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Audience members during the show by local designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Audience members during the show by local designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Metal rings are featured in the hair design of a model, during a show by Sass & Bide. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Metal rings are featured in the hair design of a model, during a show by Sass & Bide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Assistants wait to help dress models, alongside their outfits and photographs, during a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Assistants wait to help dress models, alongside their outfits and photographs, during a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Models are reflected in mirrors backstage before a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models are reflected in mirrors backstage before a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

A clothes rack features an outfit to be worn by model Billie Adams before a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A clothes rack features an outfit to be worn by model Billie Adams before a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Audience members hold cameras as they watch a model pass by during a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Audience members hold cameras as they watch a model pass by during a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

Models parade down the runway during a show by Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Models parade down the runway during a show by Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

A model walks through an open air courtyard during a rehearsal for a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model walks through an open air courtyard during a rehearsal for a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

A model waits backstage before participating in a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model waits backstage before participating in a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

A model looks up from her mobile phone as stylists work on her hair before a show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A model looks up from her mobile phone as stylists work on her hair before a show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 

IN PICTURES: Australian Fashion Week stuns audiences was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 17, 2017 and was last updated on May 17, 2017. This news story is related to Geo Entertainment, Entertainment News, Geo World, World News, Global News, Breaking News, International, International News, Latest News, Australian Fashion Week, Fashion News, Fashion Style, Style News, Australian Fashion Week, Australia. Permanent link to the news story "IN PICTURES: Australian Fashion Week stuns audiences" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/142120-IN-PICTURES-Australian-Fashion-Week-stuns-audiences.

GEO TV NETWORK