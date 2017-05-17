IN PICTURES: Australian Fashion Week stuns audiences

The Australian Fashion Week's Day 3 concluded Tuesday night and it was an absolute blast! From eccentric accessories to elegant wedding gowns, the event showcased a variety of weird yet wonderful fashion trends.

Check out the pictures here!



A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop for the men's show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff. REUTERS/Jason Reed



A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore



A model for Hansen and Gretel presents a creation. REUTERS/Steven Saphor



A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed



A model for designer Gary Bigeni looks on. REUTERS/Steven Saphorelooks



Australian designer Dion Lee during the first runway show of Fashion Week Australia on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Audience members during the show by local designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Metal rings are featured in the hair design of a model, during a show by Sass & Bide. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Assistants wait to help dress models, alongside their outfits and photographs, during a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Models are reflected in mirrors backstage before a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed



A clothes rack features an outfit to be worn by model Billie Adams before a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Audience members hold cameras as they watch a model pass by during a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed



Models parade down the runway during a show by Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed



A model walks through an open air courtyard during a rehearsal for a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed



A model waits backstage before participating in a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed



A model looks up from her mobile phone as stylists work on her hair before a show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

