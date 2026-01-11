'The Housemaid': One Sydney Sweeney scene leaves Jessie Murph ‘shocked’

American singer-songwriter Jessie Murph was left stunned after discovering how her music was used in The Housemaid.

A steamy scene featuring Sydney Sweeney in the thriller mystery caught the Wild Ones singer completely off guard.

Recently the 21-year-old singer teamed up with the Euphoria star for a playful video shared via a joint Instagram post.

Dropping on Saturday, January 10, the clip shows Murph watching The Housemaid, which also stars Amanda Seyfried.

When it reaches the now-talked-about hotel sex scene featuring the blonde bombshell's character, the High Road singer covers her mouth in shock before an even more big reveal.

The Anyone But You actress swiftly appeared suddenly in the frame besides Murph.

“I was just as shocked as y’all were,” Sweeney captioned the post as the TikTok-YouTube sensation's song Bad as the Rest plays over the clip and is also featured in the scene.

For the unversed, The Housemaid movie was released in the United States on December 19, 2025, in theaters, with digital/streaming availability expected shortly after in January.

The Paul Feig-directed film, based on Freida McFadden's bestselling thriller novel, earned critical acclaim, prompting confirmation of a sequel, with Sweeney set to reprise her role.