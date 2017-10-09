PML-N wants to politicise accountability process: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wants to give the current accountability process a political shade, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday.



In a statement, Qureshi said it is not appropriate for the Sharif family to try to gain sympathy rather than defending the corruption cases against them.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman's spokesperson, Naeemul Haque, said Maryam Nawaz's criticism of the ongoing situation is akin to criticising her own self.

He said they [Sharifs] themselves are responsible for eradicating the rule of law from the country.

Earlier today, the accountability court hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family approved the bail of Maryam and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar after they appeared in court.

Judge Mohammad Bashir also approved the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to declare Hasan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offenders and separated their proceedings in the three references filed against them. Their non-bailable arrest warrants, issued earlier, continue.

The court has set October 13 as the next date of hearing at which Nawaz Sharif — regardless of his presence —, Maryam and Safdar will be indicted.

The accountability court is hearing a total of three corruption cases against the Sharif family filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's judgment in the Panama Papers case.