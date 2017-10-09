Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 09 2017
Hollywood mogul Weinstein fired after sex harassment claims

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from his film studio the Weinstein Company on Sunday following reports that he sexually harassed women over several decades, according to US media.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company -- Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar -- have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the company's board said in a statement quoted by US media.

The firing came after the New York Times published a bombshell report earlier this week that alleged Weinstein, whose company produced such hits as "The King's Speech" and "Django Unchained," preyed on young women hoping to break into the film industry.

The accusers say Weinstein pressured them to massage him, watch him naked and promised to help advance their careers in exchange for sexual favours.

In a statement, Weinstein — a staunch Democratic campaign fundraiser who backed Hillary Clinton in her presidential bid — said he respected all women and was hoping for a second chance while acknowledging he had "work to do to earn it."

A father-of-two who is married to English fashion designer Georgina Chapman, Weinstein is considered a powerhouse in Hollywood and many of his movies have picked up Oscars over the years, including "Good Will Hunting" and "The Artist."

He formed the Miramax production house in the late 1970s with his brother and then sold it to Disney.

