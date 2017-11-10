Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 10 2017
GEO NEWS

PPP thoroughly enjoyed Sattar's '3-hour drama', quips Shehla Raza

GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

Members and leaders of various political parties have spoken their minds on the recent resignation and subsequent retraction of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shehla Raza said that Sattar’s stunt was simply a repetition of the London-based MQM founder’s politics, quipping that her party thoroughly enjoyed the entire episode which was spread over three hours.

“Sattar’s days were almost over, now he’s back in the business. Now [Pakistan Sarzameen Party chief] Mustafa Kamal’s days seem to be over,” said Raza.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marvi Memon in a tweet said: “Frankly ths (sic) whole business is not even worth a reaction. It’s their business. Let them handle it.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari meanwhile called the episode a "theatre of the absurd". 

On Thursday night, Sattar retracted his decision to quit the party and politics, saying his mother has convinced him to keep serving the people of Pakistan.

"My mother ordered me to continue serving the country and its people. To fulfill her wishes, I take my decision back," he remarked on late on Thursday night, almost an hour after announcing his decision to quit.

Following the announcement of the resignation, Sattar went inside his house which was surrounded by party members. The members tried to pacify Sattar and convince him to take his decision back.

Sattar returned and addressed another press conference after being introduced by Faisal Sabzwari as “MQM-Pakistan Chief.”

“I swear to God, this is not any drama,” he remarked. “I am willing to serve as an adviser to Rabita Committee.”

