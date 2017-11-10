Federal govt to address MQM’s ‘legitimate’ complaints, Rafique assures Sattar

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique shared that he has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan stalwart Farooq Sattar that the government will make efforts to address the “legitimate complaints” of the party.



On Friday, Rafique in a tweet wrote: “Had a telephonic contact with Dr. Farooq Sattar, assured him that federal govt would make an effective effort to address the MQM's legitimate complaints.”

The development comes a day after Farooq Sattar's brief resignation stint.

Sattar had announced to quit the party and politics after an hour-long press conference on Thursday. During the press conference, Sattar remarked that he was disappointed in the response he got from his party members following the decision to make a political alliance with Pak Sarzameen Party.

MQM-Pakistan chief also came down hard on PSP Founder Mustafa Kamal and spoke against the way Kamal behaved during their joint press conference on Wednesday.

Almost an hour after the announcement, MQM-Pakistan leaders and supporters tried to pacify Sattar and eventually it was his mother who was able to convince him to take the decision back.

In a second press conference, Sattar took back his decision and also highlighted the plight of MQM-Pakistan.

He claimed that MQM-Pakistan is being politically victimised. “Why are our 150 political offices not being returned to us? About 165 of our companions are missing; almost 200 of our offices are closed. We should be given what is ours.”

He said, “I implore upon the media to go to the jails and see the conditions are workers are in. I am not asking for anything extra, only asking for what is written in the jail manual.”