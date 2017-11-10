Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Federal govt to address MQM’s ‘legitimate’ complaints, Rafique assures Sattar

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 10, 2017

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique shared that he has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan stalwart Farooq Sattar that the government will make efforts to address the “legitimate complaints” of the party.

On Friday, Rafique in a tweet wrote: “Had a telephonic contact with Dr. Farooq Sattar, assured him that federal govt would make an effective effort to address the MQM's legitimate complaints.”

The development comes a day after Farooq Sattar's brief resignation stint. 

Sattar had announced to quit the party and politics after an hour-long press conference on Thursday. During the press conference, Sattar remarked that he was disappointed in the response he got from his party members following the decision to make a political alliance with Pak Sarzameen Party. 

MQM-Pakistan chief also came down hard on PSP Founder Mustafa Kamal and spoke against the way Kamal behaved during their joint press conference on Wednesday. 

Farooq Sattar retracts decision to quit MQM-Pakistan

Engineered politics can never work, MQM-P leader said in press conference Thursday night

Almost an hour after the announcement, MQM-Pakistan leaders and supporters tried to pacify Sattar and eventually it was his mother who was able to convince him to take the decision back. 

In a second press conference, Sattar took back his decision and also highlighted the plight of MQM-Pakistan. 

He claimed that MQM-Pakistan is being politically victimised. “Why are our 150 political offices not being returned to us? About 165 of our companions are missing; almost 200 of our offices are closed. We should be given what is ours.”

He said, “I implore upon the media to go to the jails and see the conditions are workers are in. I am not asking for anything extra, only asking for what is written in the jail manual.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Nawaz is gone, will not return now: Imran

Updated 14 minutes ago
MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

MQM-P will not merge with any party: Faisal Sabzwari

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Girl attacked in DI Khan says accused shot video of incident

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss political situation in Jati Umra meeting

 Updated 4 hours ago
PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

PPP's doors are open for everyone: Dr Asim

Updated 5 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

Dozens of flights delayed as smog engulfs Lahore, Multan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Stat Report: Just how bad is Lahore’s air?

Updated 7 hours ago
Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

Sattar requested establishment to bring us to the table: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

PPP’s Nadeem Afzal discusses political situation of country with PTI’s Noor Alam

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM