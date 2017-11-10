Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Nov 10 2017
By
AFP

Shakira cancels first week of concerts of her world tour

By
AFP

Friday Nov 10, 2017

PARIS: Pop star Shakira was forced to cancel the first swathe of concerts of her world tour Friday because of a problem with her vocal cords, the tour´s promoters said.

The Colombian singer postponed two concerts this weekend in Paris and a Belgian date on Sunday as well as a concert in Amsterdam on Tuesday "on the orders of her doctor", they said.

The cancellations come after the "Hips Don´t Lie" star called off the opening concert of the "El Dorado World Tour" in Cologne on Wednesday, telling fans that all cancelled shows would be rearranged.

"We regret to announce the postponement of the dates," promoters Live Nation said.

"It was under the orders of her doctor because the singer´s vocal cords are still recovering."

"Shakira is really upset not to see her fans, and is thankful for all the support they have given her in this difficult period," their statement added.

The singer is now due to kick off the tour in the southern French city of Montpellier next Thursday before a slew of Spanish concerts, which will end in her adopted home of Barcelona at the end of the month.

The star, who has a reported net worth of around 260 million euros, was this week caught up in the "Paradise Papers" leaks.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, she avoids tax by being domiciled in the Bahamas and has transferred the rights to her songs to companies in Malta and Luxembourg.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Boxer Amir Khan reunites with Faryal Makhdoom to end the year on a happy note

Boxer Amir Khan reunites with Faryal Makhdoom to end the year on a happy note

Updated an hour ago
Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

 Updated 7 hours ago
As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

 Updated 8 hours ago
Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

 Updated 9 hours ago
BBC pulls drama after rape claims against star Westwick

BBC pulls drama after rape claims against star Westwick

 Updated 10 hours ago
Introspective Eminem returns with Beyonce tie-up

Introspective Eminem returns with Beyonce tie-up

 Updated 11 hours ago
Camus letters show secret passion for love of his life

Camus letters show secret passion for love of his life

 Updated 14 hours ago
Intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

Intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

 Updated 16 hours ago
Social media flanks Hania Aamir for ‘harassing’ passenger

Social media flanks Hania Aamir for ‘harassing’ passenger

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM