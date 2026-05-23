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Ariana Grande releases new teaser of 'hate that i made you love me' video

Ariana Grande drops first music video trailer for upcoming 'petal' single
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 23, 2026

Ariana Grande releases new teaser of &apos;hate that i made you love me&apos; video
Ariana Grande releases new teaser of 'hate that i made you love me' video

Ariana Grande has excited fans beyond measure for her first album after a break, petal, which she described as something completely different from her previous works.

The 32-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Saturday, May 23, and shared a snippet from the upcoming music video for the first single from the album, hate that i made you love me.

The short teaser showed a polaroid of the Wicked star on what appeared to be a car's dashboard, and the next slide read the song's title which faded into a black screen. 

Grande has announced that the song will be released on May 29, ahead of the full album which comes out on July 31.

Excited fans quickly flocked to the comments and shared their anticipation for the Side to Side hitmaker's new music era, writing, "Ariana Grande is coming in less than a week I CANNOT KEEP CALM OH MY GOD."

Another added, "Coming to save pop music 2026," and "smash hit incoming!!!" chimed in a third.

More added, "this era already feels like my favourite," and "so excited!!!"

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