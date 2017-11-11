Intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

Harvey Weinstein arrives on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars in Hollywood, California, February 28, 2016. AFP/Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Files

An intelligence firm that reportedly helped Harvey Weinstein gather information on women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault is sorry for agreeing to work with the Hollywood producer, a company official said on Thursday.



The New Yorker said Weinstein had hired Black Cube — an Israel-based firm that markets itself as a group of ex-members of intelligence units specializing in business and litigation challenges — to help stop the publication of abuse allegations against him.

“Of course, we apologize to whoever was hurt by this,” Asher Tishler — listed as a member of Black Cube’s advisory board — said during a TV interview.

“In retrospect, it’s a shame we took the job.”

Tishler said he was not familiar with all the details of the work Black Cube carried out for Weinstein.

One account in The New Yorker article described two private investigators from Black Cube used false identities to meet with the actress Rose McGowan to extract information from her.

McGowan has accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

“I think the job was taken in a justified manner. When it was discovered there was a problem, they stopped,” he said.

Tishler added that any money the company made would be given to women’s groups.

More than 50 women have alleged that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations.