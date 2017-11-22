Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 22 2017
Web Desk

Shaniera Akram totally loves Pakistani food

Wednesday Nov 22, 2017

“Everything is good!” in Pakistani food, she said in a reply to a guy who asked her about food recommendations-Photo (Twitter/Peoples Magazine)

Shaniera Akram will never cease to win the hearts of Pakistanis. Her adorable media appearances, seamless adoption to Pakistani culture and, of course, being the wife of a star-cricketer have made her the country’s most favourite bhabi.

Also, she loves Pakistani food! Recently, she was asked on Twitter for food recommendations by a guy visiting Karachi after nine years and whether any foods/places should be avoided.

Shaniera’s reply? “Everything is good!”


Watch: Shaniera Akram at Karachi Eat

Shaniera Akram the wife of Pakistan former captain Wasim Akram spoke with Geo.tv at Karachi Eat 2017 which is underway at Frere Hall. Shaniera said she was enjoying the food on offer and said the...

Shaniera was also spotted at Karachi Eat Festival early this year and said she was looking forward to experience the food.

We are now totally picturing her gorging on a spicy biryani.

