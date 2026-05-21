‘The Boroughs’ draws early comparisons to classic sci fi horror hits

Netflix’s new show The Boroughs is getting a lot of talk online, with viewers saying it is one of the most emotional sci fi horror series of 2026.

The show is backed by the Duffer Brothers and came out on May 21 as an eight episode series.

The story is set in a quiet retirement community in New Mexico as it follows Sam Cooper, played by Alfred Molina, who moves there after losing his wife.

At first, everything looks normal and peaceful but slowly things start to feel strange and scary.

The show is not only about horror. It also shows loneliness, ageing and sadness in a very simple way.

However, that is why many viewers say it feels different from other scary shows. The cast also includes Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare and Clarke Peters, who all play residents with their own problems.

As time goes on, weird things start happening in the community where people go missing, strange events take place and the residents realise something is not right in their area.

People online are already comparing it to old sci fi shows and saying the mood of the series is very strong.

Alfred Molina’s acting is getting a lot of praise because he shows emotion in a very real way.

Some viewers think the show is a bit slow, but many still say it is worth watching because the story feels deep and different from usual Netflix thrillers.