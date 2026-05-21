'EastEnders' and 'Blake’s 7' star Michael Keating passes away aged 79

Michael Keating, known for his iconic roles in Blake’s 7, Doctor Who and EastEnders, has passed away at the age of 79, leaving fans of classic British TV heartbroken.

The news was first shared by Cult Edge, the publisher connected to Blake’s 7.

In a short tribute, they described him as a "kind and wonderful person" and said he will be deeply missed. They also sent love and support to his family and friends.

The late legend was best known for playing Vila in Blake’s 7, a character fans loved for his humour and light hearted nature. Over time, he became a familiar face for sci fi viewers and built a strong fan following.

However, Michael also appeared in EastEnders, where he played Reverend George Stevens for a couple of years.

Along with that, he worked in many popular British shows like Doctor Who, Yes Minister, The Bill, and Midsomer Murders, showing his range as an actor.

After the news came out, fans started sharing messages online, with many of his fans remembered his role in iconic science fiction as one of their favourites and said he brought warmth and charm to every character he played.

Moreover, people also praised his long career on television and the impact he left on viewers who grew up watching his shows.

Michael Keating is now being remembered as a familiar and loved face of British television.