Britney Spears police report sheds new light on singer's March DUI arrest

The 'Toxic' hitmaker accepted a 'wet reckless' plea deal and must serve a 12-month probation

New details about Britney Spears’ March DUI arrest have emerged.

According to the arrest report obtained by US Weekly on May 20, the princess of pop was pulled over near her Ventura County home after police received complaints about a driver allegedly “traveling at high speeds and swerving.”

The report claimed officers saw Spears’ vehicle drift into another lane multiple times before she was stopped around 9 p.m. on March 4. During the interaction, police alleged they smelled alcohol coming from the car, though Spears reportedly said she had only consumed “one champagne mimosa” several hours earlier.

The Toxic hitmaker also allegedly told officers, “I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel.”

According to the report, Spears, 44, disclosed she had taken Lamictal, Prozac and Adderall earlier that day. Officers also claimed they found a bottle labelled “Adderall” that was not prescribed to her, along with an empty wine glass inside the vehicle.

Police further alleged Spears initially refused to exit the car, saying she had been “pranked and harassed in the past.” The report described Spears’ “drastic mood swings” throughout the encounter, adding that she sometimes spoke with a British accent.

On April 30, Spears was officially charged with one count of driving under the influence. However, that charge was later dismissed when Spears accepted a “wet reckless” plea deal instead as there was no crash or injury.

The singer is sentenced to 12 months of probation and one day in jail. She must also complete a mandatory DUI class and frequently see mental health professionals.