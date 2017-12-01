Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Dec 01 2017
By
REUTERS

Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' climbs to top of US bestsellers

By
REUTERS

Friday Dec 01, 2017

John Grisham’s latest legal thriller The Rooster Bar reclaimed the top spot on the US fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online, and chain bookstores, book wholesalers, and independent distributors across the US was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

2. Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich

3. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson

4. Origin by Dan Brown

5. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

6. End Game by David Baldacci

7. Artemis by Andy Weir

8. Oathbringer by Brandon Sanderson

9. The Whispering Room by Dean Koontz

10. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. Xanathar’s Guide to Everything

2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! by Ree Drummond

3. Tribe of Mentors by Timothy Ferriss

4. Obama by Pete Souza

5. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson

6. Capital Gaines by Chip Gaines

7. Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden

8. Guinness World Records 2018

9. Killing England by O‘Reilly/Dugard

10. Grant by Ron Chernow

Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

Netflix renews ´Stranger Things´ for third season

Netflix renews ´Stranger Things´ for third season

 Updated an hour ago
Salman Ahmad reminisces about memories with Junaid Jamshed, Vital Signs

Salman Ahmad reminisces about memories with Junaid Jamshed, Vital Signs

 Updated 12 hours ago
This soul-stirring rendition of PTV's iconic Durood Shareef will leave you mesmerised

This soul-stirring rendition of PTV's iconic Durood Shareef will leave you mesmerised

 Updated 17 hours ago
The long winter: 'Game of Thrones' fans in four-day viewing marathon

The long winter: 'Game of Thrones' fans in four-day viewing marathon

 Updated 21 hours ago
Obama brags about his Asian cooking skills

Obama brags about his Asian cooking skills

 Updated 21 hours ago
Disney makes history as 'Thor' pushes takings to $5 billion

Disney makes history as 'Thor' pushes takings to $5 billion

 Updated yesterday
Rap mogul Russell Simmons steps down after sex accusations

Rap mogul Russell Simmons steps down after sex accusations

 Updated yesterday
Matt Lauer apologizes after 'Today' firing as more women come forward

Matt Lauer apologizes after 'Today' firing as more women come forward

 Updated yesterday
Don't know about others but Sanjay Bhansali has definitely offended me: Salman

Don't know about others but Sanjay Bhansali has definitely offended me: Salman

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM