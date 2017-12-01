Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' climbs to top of US bestsellers

John Grisham’s latest legal thriller The Rooster Bar reclaimed the top spot on the US fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online, and chain bookstores, book wholesalers, and independent distributors across the US was used to compile the list.



1. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

2. Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich

3. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson

4. Origin by Dan Brown

5. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

6. End Game by David Baldacci

7. Artemis by Andy Weir

8. Oathbringer by Brandon Sanderson

9. The Whispering Room by Dean Koontz

10. Two Kinds of Truth by Michael Connelly

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. Xanathar’s Guide to Everything

2. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! by Ree Drummond

3. Tribe of Mentors by Timothy Ferriss

4. Obama by Pete Souza

5. Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson

6. Capital Gaines by Chip Gaines

7. Promise Me, Dad by Joe Biden

8. Guinness World Records 2018

9. Killing England by O‘Reilly/Dugard

10. Grant by Ron Chernow