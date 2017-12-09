Police round up two alleged gamblers in Karachi

KARACHI: Two suspects were apprehended Friday night following a search operation carried out by police in Orangi Town's Pakistan Bazaar area, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.

The two suspects — identities of whom were not revealed — were allegedly involved in gambling.

Police said they recovered from the arrestees cash reportedly used in gambling.



Fire at shopping mall

A portion of a shopping mall at the city's Shaheed-e-Millat Road caught fire late Friday night but the flames were doused less than an hour later, emergency response authorities said.

No casualties were reported.

Two fire tenders were engaged in trying to douse the flames, officials at the scene told Geo.tv.