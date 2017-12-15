NA speaker’s statements raised several questions: Kaira

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira - File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday that statements made by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq have raised several questions.



Sadiq on Wednesday night during an interview on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath said he feared assemblies would not be able to complete their tenure. According to Sadiq uncertainty was looming which was being fueled by instances such as the delimitation bill not being passed.

“Imran wants early elections and Fazlur Rehman is with him,” Kaira told reporters. The PPP leader said his party would not allow democracy to be derailed.

پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے رہنماؤں کی میڈیا سے گفتگو Posted by Geo News Urdu on Thursday, 14 December 2017

A day earlier, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah had said Sadiq’s statement was the “inside story”. Shah stressed that the speaker had more sense and understanding of the situation.



“It is my personal opinion that elections would be held on time and assemblies will complete their tenure,” Shah added.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also responded to Sadiq’s statement, telling reporters in London that the government would complete its tenure.

"The reservations the speaker have spoken of are in reference to the events of the last three to four months. He made this in reference to the July 28 order which has impacted the economy and politics. Maybe it [Sadiq’s statement] is being taken out of context. This is his opinion,” the prime minister said.