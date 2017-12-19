Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 19 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Will not accept blind judgements anymore: Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 19, 2017

While speaking to party workers in Punjab House, Nawaz reviewed the court proceedings in disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan.

On December 15, the Supreme Court had ruled that Imran is not disqualified as a parliamentarian as the petitioner was not directly affected in the foreign funding case.

He remarked that the case against him, in which he was disqualified, held no value in comparison to the disqualification case against Imran.

Imran Khan cleared, Jahangir Tareen disqualified by Supreme Court

ECP denotifies Tareen from his constituency of NA-154 Lodhran-1

“My case was nothing compared to Imran Khan’s case,” he remarked.

He also said that Imran Khan claimed to be a criminal, however, the “bench said that he isn’t a criminal.”

Nawaz also questioned why Imran’s ex-wife Jemima Khan transferred the money into another person’s account. “If the wife had to send money then she should have sent it to her husband, why did she send it to Rashid Khan?”

The former premier also remarked that Imran had accepted that millions of pounds present in the account of Niazi Services Limited belonged to him yet the judgment was given in favour of him.

“Why was the foreign funding case also restricted to last five years,” he asked, adding "How was Imran Khan able to make a house in Bani Gala?"

Nawaz lashes out at 'dual standards' of justice

While speaking to media outside accountability court on Tuesday, Nawaz lashed at the ‘dual standards’ of justice. He remarked that the same law should be there for everyone.

Upon comparison of his disqualification case with that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s, he remarked: “Compare the decisions, and the duality of law would be clear.”

Nawaz lashes out at 'dual standards' of justice after court appearance

The former premier is accused in all three references filed by the NAB against Sharif family

He explained: “Imaginary income was portrayed as my asset, whereas he [Imran Khan] has himself admitted to his assets, yet it was said he doesn’t have those assets.”

There should be same laws for everyone, he urged. “A joke is being played with the people of Pakistan. The nation cannot tolerate this joke anymore.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief said that he will ensure that justice is dispensed to everyone. “Without the benefit of a doubt, a sitting PM was removed. This murder of justice won’t work. We will take it to its logical conclusion.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FDMA requests crackdown against fake WFP, UNHCR event

FDMA requests crackdown against fake WFP, UNHCR event

 Updated an hour ago
Two undertrial shot dead in Sheikhupura court

Two undertrial shot dead in Sheikhupura court

 Updated an hour ago
Security forces foil terror attack on Balochistan governor

Security forces foil terror attack on Balochistan governor

 Updated an hour ago
CPEC: The long-term plan

CPEC: The long-term plan

 Updated 2 hours ago
WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

WB approves $825mn loan for Pakistan to support power, health and education

 Updated 2 hours ago
CM Sindh orders to replace water pipelines in Karachi

CM Sindh orders to replace water pipelines in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM