Will not accept blind judgements anymore: Nawaz

While speaking to party workers in Punjab House, Nawaz reviewed the court proceedings in disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan.



On December 15, the Supreme Court had ruled that Imran is not disqualified as a parliamentarian as the petitioner was not directly affected in the foreign funding case.

He remarked that the case against him, in which he was disqualified, held no value in comparison to the disqualification case against Imran.

“My case was nothing compared to Imran Khan’s case,” he remarked.



He also said that Imran Khan claimed to be a criminal, however, the “bench said that he isn’t a criminal.”

Nawaz also questioned why Imran’s ex-wife Jemima Khan transferred the money into another person’s account. “If the wife had to send money then she should have sent it to her husband, why did she send it to Rashid Khan?”

The former premier also remarked that Imran had accepted that millions of pounds present in the account of Niazi Services Limited belonged to him yet the judgment was given in favour of him.

“Why was the foreign funding case also restricted to last five years,” he asked, adding "How was Imran Khan able to make a house in Bani Gala?"

Nawaz lashes out at 'dual standards' of justice

While speaking to media outside accountability court on Tuesday, Nawaz lashed at the ‘dual standards’ of justice. He remarked that the same law should be there for everyone.



Upon comparison of his disqualification case with that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s, he remarked: “Compare the decisions, and the duality of law would be clear.”

He explained: “Imaginary income was portrayed as my asset, whereas he [Imran Khan] has himself admitted to his assets, yet it was said he doesn’t have those assets.”

There should be same laws for everyone, he urged. “A joke is being played with the people of Pakistan. The nation cannot tolerate this joke anymore.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief said that he will ensure that justice is dispensed to everyone. “Without the benefit of a doubt, a sitting PM was removed. This murder of justice won’t work. We will take it to its logical conclusion.”