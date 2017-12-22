Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 22 2017
Faizan Lakhani

QeA Trophy final: Match evenly poised as WAPDA score 171/5 on day 2

Friday Dec 22, 2017

KARACHI: The final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is evenly poised at the conclusion of 2nd day’s play with WAPDA scoring 171/5 in their first innings in reply to SNGPL’s first innings score of 259 at the National Stadium Karachi.

SNGPL resumed the game on the second day with overnight score of 215/6 but couldn’t survive for long. WAPDA’s disciplined bowling packed SNGPL innings at 259 as the last four wickets could add only 44 runs to the overnight total, thanks to superb spell by left-arm bowler Waqas Maqsood.

Iftikhar Ahmed remained the top scorer for SNGPL with 73 runs off 154 deliveries. Wahab Riaz topped WAPDA’s bowling chart with 4 wickets, while Waqas Maqsood got three wickets.

WAPDA, too, couldn’t get the solid start and lost the wicket of Zahid Mansoor before lunch. Captain Salman Butt and middle-order batsman Muhammad Saad were to follow Zahid in the second session of the play.

After losing three wickets for 88, WAPDA fought back with 74-run partnership between Adnan Raees and Amir Sajjad for the 4th wicket. The duo had almost put WAPDA in commanding position but both the players were sent back to pavilion in the final moments of game to keep SNGPL’s hopes alive.

Samiullah Niazi brought SNGPL back into the game by removing Adnan Raees who scored 65. Amir Sajjad was next to go, he was bowled by Mohammad Abbas after having scored 35.

Mohammad Abbas and Samiullah Niazi got two wickets apiece.

