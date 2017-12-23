Anushka, Virat leave for Mumbai to host second reception

Virat and Anushka at the New Delhi airport - Photo Indian media

NEW DELHI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were pictured leaving for Mumbai where the couple will host their second wedding reception on December 26.



Virat was seen wearing all black, while his bride Anushka looked beautiful in a floral printed beige shalwar kameez.

According to reports, the Mumbai reception will be hosted at The St. Regis Hotel. Bollywood A-listers along with members of the Indian cricket team are expected to be in attendance.

On Thursday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand wedding reception in New Delhi. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It was a private, family affair with less than 50 guests.