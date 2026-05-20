Reese Witherspoon announces 'Legally Blonde' 25th anniversary surprise

Witherspoon, 50, is also executive producing the upcoming 'Legally Blonde' prequel series 'Elle'

25 years later, Legally Blonde continues to make waves. What, like it’s hard?

As the 2001 romcom approaches its 25th anniversary, Reese Witherspoon announced that Legally Blonde is coming back to theatres for two days only.

“I seriously cannot believe Legally Blonde came out 25 years ago. Where did the time go?” the Oscar-winning actress shared in a new Instagram video while dressed in all-pink. “To celebrate, we’ve got something exciting. We are bringing Legally Blonde back to theatres this weekend, May 24th and May 27.”

Witherspoon, 50, continued, “There’s just something so fun about going to the movie theatre and sitting with your friends, maybe wearing a little bit of pink, saying all the lines, maybe doing the bend and snap.”

But that’s not all. Fans will also get to see a sneak peek at the new Legally Blonde prequel called Elle, which premieres on Prime on July 1st.

Executive-produced by Witherspoon, Elle stars Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods — the beloved character first brought to life by Witherspoon 25 years ago.

“So, grab your friends, grab your daughter, go see Legally Blonde in theatres this weekend. I think you’re gonna have some fun,” the Morning Show star concluded.