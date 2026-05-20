Angelina Jolie receives breast cancer diagnosis in new 'Couture' trailer

Angelina Jolie plays a filmmaker who receives a breast cancer diagnosis in 'Couture'

Angelina Jolie is battling breast cancer in what may be her most emotionally personal project yet.

The Oscar winner’s new film Couture officially unveiled its first trailer on Wednesday, May 20, teasing a deeply intimate story that mirrors parts of Jolie’s own life off-camera.

In Couture, set for release on June 26, Jolie plays Maxine, an American filmmaker whose trip to Paris Fashion Week spirals into a life-changing emotional journey. While juggling work and a romance with a French filmmaker played by Louis Garrel, Maxine is also forced to confront a devastating breast cancer diagnosis.

The role appears especially close to home for Jolie, who famously underwent a preventive double mastectomy in 2013 after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene tied to her family’s history of cancer. Her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died from ovarian and breast cancer in 2007.

Speaking about the film at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Jolie admitted the experience hit differently from any project she had done before.

“I feel like it's such a personal film,” she told Variety. “It felt so private that in my mind, it's probably the one film that doesn't feel like a film.”