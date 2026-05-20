Ariana Grande drops unreleased song from 'Dangerous Woman' era

Ariana Grande expresses gratitude as she looks back on 10 years of 'Dangerous Woman'

Ariana Grande is taking a trip back to one of the most defining eras of her career.

While preparing for a new album, a major tour and another movie role, the pop superstar has surprised fans by celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dangerous Woman with a freshly expanded reissue.

Released on May 20, the updated anniversary edition features brand-new cover art and 18 tracks, including deluxe songs, previously added bonus material and an unreleased track titled “Knew Better Part Two.”

Grande, 32, marked the milestone with an emotional message on Instagram.

“happy ten years of dangerous woman an album and era that will forever hold a very special place in my heart,” she wrote. “thank you for the love you’ve shown this project over the past decade and for the most beautiful and pivotal memories… i cherish them and you all more than words can say.”

Originally released in 2016, Dangerous Woman became one of Grande’s biggest career breakthroughs. The album eventually earned triple-Platinum certification, while hits like Into You, Everyday, Let Me Love You and Side to Side exploded commercially. Side to Side, featuring Nicki Minaj, remains the album’s biggest certified hit with eight-times Platinum status.

The nostalgia-filled release arrives during one of the busiest stretches of Grande’s career. Her upcoming album Petal drops July 31, while her Eternal Sunshine tour launches June 6 in Oakland.

She’s also heading back to movie screens later this year alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Focker-In-Law.