Saturday Dec 23 2017
Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar become Bollywood’s top debutantes of 2017

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar are among those prolific actresses, whose charisma and talent cannot remain concealed for long. After proving their mettle in the local entertainment industry, the two powerhouse performers have made their mark in Bollywood too.

The UK-based publication Eastern Eye, ranked Mahira Khan as the number one debutante of 2017 in Bollywood. At the third spot was the fiercely talented and versatile actress Saba Qamar.

The publication in its list quoted film critic Anna MM Vetticad as commenting: “Mahira Khan – a star in Pakistan, a debutant here – is naturally easy before the camera playing Raees’ girlfriend and later his wife.”

While for Saba the critic was equally full of praises, she compared her with Fawad Khan, saying that the two stars have convinced the local audiences that Pakistan has received its mighty share of the world’s hotness.

Saba co-starred with Indian renowned actor Irrfan Khan, who gushed over her performance in the film 'Hindi Medium' too. He said that he saw Qamar’s work on YouTube earlier and found it quite convincing.

Mahira Khan is the only Pakistani actress to have starred opposite a Bollywood superstar such as Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Raees’.

