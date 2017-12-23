Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 23 2017
Web Desk

Shikhar Dhawan’s baby sleeping on Anushka's lap is winning hearts

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 23, 2017

The happy couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. 

A picture from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s grand wedding reception in Delhi has taken the internet by storm.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was among the many friends and relatives of the couple who attended the reception.

Anushka’s picture with Dhawan’s little munchkin Zorawar taking a nap in her lap is winning hearts, Pinkvilla reported.

We think the picture’s cuteness quotient is just too much to put into words! Take a look and decide for yourself:

Fans can’t stop swooning over videos and pictures of the Delhi reception which was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video, the actress is seen dancing with Dhawan. She is also seen dancing with her husband and we just can’t take eyes off them.

Virat and Anushka were dressed in Sabyasachi, who also designed their wedding attire.

Anushka wore a traditional red and gold saree. Her look was complemented by a neatly-tied bun encircled in a gajra. Virat donned a black achkan and white churidar and heavily embroidered shawl.

WATCH: Inside videos, pictures from Virat, Anushka destination wedding

The open-air wedding, with all the rituals, was nothing short of a fairytale

The couple tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It was a private, family affair with less than 50 guests. The mehndi and engagement ceremonies were also held in Italy.

Anushka and Virat will host another reception in Mumbai on December 26, 2017 which will be attended by the cricketers and Bollywood celebrities.

Amongst other guests, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, filmmaker Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Rani Mukerji are expected to attend the Mumbai reception.

