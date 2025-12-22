Rob Reiner, Michele's bereaved pals hold memorial after brutal murder

Rob Reiner and Michele were allegedly murdered by son Nick at their home

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s recent deaths had a great impact on their family, friends, as well as Hollywood colleagues and fans who are grieving the loss.

Following the couple’s funeral service soon after their deaths, their loved ones got together at Rob’s sister, Annie’s home on Sunday, December 21.

The When Harry Met Sally director’s brother Lucas, was also seen arriving at the sister’s Los Angeles house, as they remembered the deceased couple exactly a week after their sudden, tragic deaths.

Several other guests were seen carrying containers of food to the intimate memorial ceremony.

The Reiner family has been torn apart since the legendary director and his wife were found dead in their Brentwood home, in LA.

Their daughter Romy reportedly discovered her parents’ dead bodies, and their son Nick is suspected to have committed the homicide.

Nick is currently behind the parts in solitary confinement on the charges of murdering his parents through stabbing.

The dead bodies were returned to their family on Friday after the medical examination by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.