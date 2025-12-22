Princess Mette-Marit’s first public moment since transplant sparks emotional response

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s touching appearance sparked an outpouring of support from royal fans, who flooded the comments with heartfelt messages after the video was released to mark the fourth Sunday of Advent, the final countdown to Christmas.

Well-wishers sent festive cheer mixed with hope for better health, with messages praising the Crown Princess and wishing her strength in the days ahead.

“Happy Christmas and lots of health to Crown Princess Mette-Marit,” wrote one follower, while another added: “I wish the and His Majesty the King good health!”

A third simply echoed the sentiment shared by many, “Merry Christmas and good health to Crown Princess Mette-Marit.”

The warm response came just days after the palace confirmed that the Crown Princess’s condition has deteriorated.

Despite stepping back from public engagements and completing a month-long pulmonary rehabilitation programme in October, officials acknowledged on Friday that her illness has progressed.

In a sobering update, the palace confirmed that recent medical tests have revealed a marked decline in her health.

Doctors at Rikshospitalet University Hospital have now taken the serious next step of beginning assessments to determine whether a lung transplant may be necessary.