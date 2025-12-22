Cara Buono reveals co-star she wanted more screen time with

Cara Buono, who stars as Karen Wheeler in Stranger Things, has a notable development in season five, admitting that some opportunities remained unexplored.

The 54-year-old actress plays the mother of Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher).

In a conversation with the People magazine, Buono said that there's one character in particular she would've loved to see Karen have more of a relationship with.

"I would've loved more screen time with Joyce," Buono said, referring to Winona Ryder's character, who is mom to Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

She added, "In season 1, when Karen brings the casserole over, and we're talking, I would've loved to have had some [more] scenes with Winona."

The Gladiator actress went on to gush about the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star, saying, “First, I think she's a phenomenal actress. And I think for the characters, there could have been some really, really interesting scenes and conversations between them.”

Buono said that their relationship is so like the 80s era since they only talk when they’re "just occasionally checking in on if the other has seen the other's kids," as Mike and Will are best friends, along with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).

She went on to say that a “heart-to-heart would be a really interesting conversation.” Both mothers are being with each other “in the good times and the bad times, just like in a normal day in Hawkins.”

Karen, who seemingly was oblivious to her children’s trouble earlier, finally turned her emotional vigilance into action in season five when her youngest daughter, Holly, was attacked by Demogorgon and was taken from the Wheelers' house to the Upside Down in Volume One.

Volume one of Stranger Things season 5 is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two premieres December 25, followed by the finale on December 31.