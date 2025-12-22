Gisele Bundchen's ex Tom Brady's feelings unveiled after wedding

Inside Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s bond as she marries her boyfriend

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have their separate lives and can make their choices independently of each other, but it’s not as simple since they are still involved in co-parenting their two children.

The former Victoria's Secret model quietly tied the knot with her boyfriend of three years, Joaquim Valente, and the former football star sparked jealousy rumours by posting a thirst trap on social media.

However, in reality, Brady was not unaware of his ex-wife’s decision to remarry, as they remain in touch and inform each other of their milestone moments.

Despite the message his social media move sent, an insider told Daily Mail that Brady is “happy that she is happy.”

The source continued, “Down the line, he might get married again and he would want her to be OK with that, so he has to be OK about it,” adding that he has totally moved on and if he was upset that would’ve indicated that he still had feelings for her.

Speaking of the New England Patriots' former quarterback, the insider told the outlet that as he grows older, he has learnt to avoid looking at the negative side of things and decided to not invite "any drama where there doesn’t have to be.”

They shared that Brady’s priority is his kids, Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, whom he shares with the supermodel, and their happiness is all that matters for him.