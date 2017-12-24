Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 24 2017
GEO NEWS

PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers started fighting on Sunday during a ceremony held to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday.

The ceremony was being held in Aiwaan-e-Iqbal hall and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi came on stage to address the gathering, when the two factions in the party began to fight. 

The fight started over lack of presence of PTI Punjab leader Aleem Khan. Aleem's supporters started chanting slogans in his support which agitated the other workers who began to assault the those chanting slogans.

The workers supporting Aleem Khan were also later expelled from the hall. One of the workers sustained serious injuries to the head.

The fighting workers didn’t even listen to PTI leader Qureshi’s instructions to stop the scuffle.

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

Strong Pak-Russia ties to contribute towards regional peace, stability: PM Abbasi

