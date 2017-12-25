Karachi warehouse fire doused after eight hours

The third-degree inferno had engulfed the godown located near Chamra Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi area. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

KARACHI: The fire, which broke out at a medicine warehouse in Karachi on Sunday, was doused after eight hours, Geo News reported Monday morning.



The third-degree inferno had engulfed the godown located near Chamra Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi area. The fire erupted at 10PM Sunday night.

Initially, five trucks were dispatched to the site, however, more fire trucks were called due to the intensity of the blaze. Around 12 fire tenders participated in the mission to curb the flame.

At least one person has been reported injured in the wake of the incident.

In another incident, eight people were injured as a result of a cylinder explosion in Defence Phase-8 area of the city.

Police say they are investigating the matter.