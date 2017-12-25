Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Dec 25 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Karachi warehouse fire doused after eight hours

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Dec 25, 2017

The third-degree inferno had engulfed the godown located near Chamra Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi area. Photo: Geo News screen grab
1

KARACHI: The fire, which broke out at a medicine warehouse in Karachi on Sunday, was doused after eight hours, Geo News reported Monday morning.

The third-degree inferno had engulfed the godown located near Chamra Chowrangi in Karachi's Korangi area. The fire erupted at 10PM Sunday night.

Initially, five trucks were dispatched to the site, however, more fire trucks were called due to the intensity of the blaze. Around 12 fire tenders participated in the mission to curb the flame.

At least one person has been reported injured in the wake of the incident.

In another incident, eight people were injured as a result of a cylinder explosion in Defence Phase-8 area of the city.

Police say they are investigating the matter.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife to meet him in Pakistan today

Arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife to meet him in Pakistan today

 Updated an hour ago
PM, President extend Christmas greetings to Christian community

PM, President extend Christmas greetings to Christian community

Updated 2 hours ago
Nation celebrates 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

Nation celebrates 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Christians celebrate Christmas in Pakistan and worldwide

Christians celebrate Christmas in Pakistan and worldwide

Updated 10 hours ago
Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

 Updated 12 hours ago
Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

 Updated 14 hours ago
Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan gives India consular access to arrested spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 12 hours ago
ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISPR releases song to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

 Updated 14 hours ago
US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

US Embassy rejects reports of complaints over US participation in CPEC

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM