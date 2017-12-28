In Pictures: Sania Mirza out and about in Lahore

Sania Mirza with Mawra and Urwa Hocane in Lahore

Winter evenings, good food and Lahore.. Sania Mirza has been enjoying the season to the fullest in the historic town.

The tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik hung out with the cricket and celebrity fraternity in Lahore during her time off from tennis, and the pictures circulating on social media show how much fun she’s been having!

Sania attended a dinner hosted by Mohammad Hafeez before the team departed for New Zealand. Hafeez’s wife Nazia shared pictures from the occasion.

Sania also had some quality time with Hafeez's daughter.

Models and actresses Urwa and Mawra Hocane caught up with Sania for a meal out.

Shoaib Malik was not going to be left out of the pictures.

And finally, the most adorable picture of the lot: a click with Shoaib Malik's mother.

"Hamari Jannat #maa [our paradise, mother]," he tweeted.



Sania Mirza has some free time on her hands after a knee injury ruled her out of next month's Australian Open.



