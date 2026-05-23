Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's date night sparks buzz after big career decision

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance heats up in NYC as wedding countdown begins

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again giving New York something to talk about – and this time it comes with date-night energy and growing wedding chatter.

The love birds were spotted Friday evening stepping out in SoHo, heading into Italian hotspot Sartiano’s at the Mercer Hotel, looking very much in sync, very much unbothered, and very much like they know everyone is watching.

The Blank Space crooner kept it classic with a sleek black mini dress, red lipstick, and a ponytail that screamed “effortless but expensive.” She finished the look with heels and a sparkly bracelet that subtly matched Kelce’s own accessory game.

The NFL athlete, meanwhile, went full wildcard romance mode in a Hawaiian shirt with pink tassel detailing – a choice that can only be described as confident or deeply unserious, depending on your fashion philosophy.

He paired it with mahogany trousers and loafers, and somehow made it work.

The sighting comes just as the singer songwriter reportedly made a big career decision: skipping this year’s American Music Awards, despite leading the nominations with eight nods thanks to her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

She is not expected to attend the May 25 ceremony in Las Vegas as wedding preparations ramp up.

Yes, that wedding – the one fans have basically been manifesting in group chats for months.

Between award season absence rumours and increasingly cozy public appearances, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and Kelce are looking less like a celebrity couple and more like a soft launch into married life.

New York City just got the preview.