Here’s where your favourite Bollywood celebs are vacationing for New Year

Various Bollywood stars took to social media to share snaps of them vacationing at happening places around the world ahead of New Year.

Here are Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena and Saif giving their fans some major vacation goals!

Alia is away at the peaceful, beautiful Bali island with her girlfriends, and she seems to be having an amazing time.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna meanwhile are enjoying the deep "blue sea and skies to match, long conversations and fishing for a catch" in Cape Town.

And of course Saifeena along with the little Taimur on vacation have already hit the headlines with their adorable family photo. The trio is in Switzerland to celebrate New Year.

