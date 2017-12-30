Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 30 2017
Web Desk

Here’s where your favourite Bollywood celebs are vacationing for New Year

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 30, 2017

Various Bollywood stars took to social media to share snaps of them vacationing at happening places around the world ahead of New Year.

Here are Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena and Saif giving their fans some major vacation goals!

I like me better when I’m with youu

A post shared by Alia ️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia is away at the peaceful, beautiful Bali island with her girlfriends, and she seems to be having an amazing time.

Feels

A post shared by Alia ️ (@aliaabhatt) on


वातावरण ️

A post shared by Alia ️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna meanwhile are enjoying the deep "blue sea and skies to match, long conversations and fishing for a catch" in Cape Town.

Deep blue sea and skies to match, long conversations and fishing for a catch :)

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

And of course Saifeena along with the little Taimur on vacation have already hit the headlines with their adorable family photo. The trio is in  Switzerland to celebrate New Year. 


