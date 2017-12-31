India's censors clear Padmavati, objectors vow to continue protests

A worker tapes a message in support of the release of the upcoming Bollywood film "Padmavati" on its poster at a cinema hall in Kolkata, India, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI: India’s censors cleared on Saturday the controversial, Viacom Inc-backed film Padmavati that looks into the relationship of a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler, after suggesting some modifications.



The Bollywood film — which was slated to be released on December 1 — was indefinitely postponed by a studio run by a partnership of Viacom and Network 18 owned by Mumbai’s Reliance Industries.

That followed a row over its historical content, in states such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Members of hardline Hindu fringe groups — as well as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — had criticized Padmavati, accusing its director of distorting history by showing Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji as the “lover” of Queen Padmavati, belonging to the Rajput Hindu warrior clan.

“This was an unprecedented and tough situation,” Prasoon Joshi — the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) — said in an email.

Joshi said he was “glad that following a balanced approach, we resolved the task at hand in a pragmatic and positive manner”.

The board asked that the name of the film be changed to Padmavat to reflect that the source material was an epic poem of the same name and not from actual historical events, Joshi said.

He added that the producers and director had been asked to run a disclaimer saying the movie does not “claim historical accuracy”, and that they were “completely in agreement” with the suggestions.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures — the studio behind the movie — did not respond to a request for comment. It earlier said the film captured “Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory”.

The film stars popular actress Deepika Padukone, who was the target of Rajput groups who were against its release.

A BJP politician was ordered to apologize publicly by his party after he offered a reward for anyone who beheaded Padukone for her portrayal of Queen Padmavati.

Despite the suggested modifications by a special committee, a group — that says it represents the Rajputs — vowed Saturday to keep protesting against the movie.



“We had given a whole list of objections regarding the movie,” Ajit Singh — the president of Rajput Karni Sena — told Reuters.

“The decision has been taken in haste and only a few cuts to the movie will not do justice to the history and legend of the person.

"We will continue our protests.”