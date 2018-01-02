Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan 'would love to' get married but wedding not on New Year resolution

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

Badrinath star Varun Dhawan "would love to" get married in 2018 but fears the same thing every young person in love does: parents' reaction.

Dhawan, 30 — said to be in a relationship with designer Natasha Dalal — wants to get married this year, an Indian media outlet reported, but the item may not actually be on his agenda in 2018. 

"I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way.

"The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda," the Student of the Year actor told Times of India.

"I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step," he noted.

The couple has been seen together on several occasions, with Dalal also attending a screening of Dhawan's Judwaa 2.

Prior to his latest movie, he starred in his father's project David Dhawan Badrinath ki Dulhania. Both the films were a Box Office success.

The actor is engaged in a Shoojit Sircar-directed movie for October and will revert to Sui Dhaaga once Anushka Sharma returns from South Africa.

