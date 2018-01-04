Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Indian ceasefire violation, Pakistani response neutralises post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army violated the ceasefire along the working boundary on Thursday targeting innocent civilians, according to the ISPR. 

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) branch of the Pakistan Army claimed three civilians were injured due to the unprovoked Indian firing in the Zafarwal sector. 

The Pakistan Army launched a befitting response at the Indian post killing one Indian soldier and leaving two injured. The post was neutralised, the statement concluded. 


Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Updated 48 minutes ago
88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

 Updated 7 hours ago
Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

 Updated 8 hours ago
In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

 Updated an hour ago
US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan

US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan

 Updated 9 hours ago
British Virgin Islands govt turns down NAB's probe request against Sharifs

British Virgin Islands govt turns down NAB's probe request against Sharifs

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM