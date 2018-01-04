Indian ceasefire violation, Pakistani response neutralises post

RAWALPINDI: The Indian Army violated the ceasefire along the working boundary on Thursday targeting innocent civilians, according to the ISPR.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) branch of the Pakistan Army claimed three civilians were injured due to the unprovoked Indian firing in the Zafarwal sector.

The Pakistan Army launched a befitting response at the Indian post killing one Indian soldier and leaving two injured. The post was neutralised, the statement concluded.



