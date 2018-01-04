Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan says he opposed joining US War on Terror

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is one the most active politicians on Twitter. However, he often fires away a tweet not realising that people still remember what he said in the past, even if he himself does not.

On Wednesday and Thursday the PTI chairman posted on twitter claiming he had opposed Pakistan becoming a part of the US-led War on Terror. He posted: “From the start I had opposed Pak becoming part of US-led so-called "War on Terror". Now, after suffering 70k dead, over $100 bn loss to economy, when we had nothing to do with 9/11, constant "do more" US taunts & after nation has been humiliated by Trump, GoP saying the same.”

Known by many of his critics as Mr U-turn, for having changed his position on multiple issues, multiple times, Imran Khan forgot that after 9/11 he had, in fact supported Pervez Musharraf and lauded the decision to join the War on Terror.

Not only that, Imran Khan had also voted for the decision in the referendum held by Musharraf and during an interview with an American channel termed Musharraf’s decision to be “the best he could have done”. 

