Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

US suspension of aid to impact security cooperation, regional peace: DG ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

KARACHI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that the suspension of aid to Pakistan by the United States would impact bilateral security cooperation between the two nations and regional peace.

The Pakistani military spokesman said so during an interview with Voice of America (VOA).

“Suspension of security assistance will not affect Pakistan’s resolve to fight terrorism; however, it for sure will have an impact on Pakistan-U.S. security cooperation and efforts towards regional peace,” said the Army spokesman.

The US earlier announced that it was withholding $255 million in aid to Islamabad.

"Today we can confirm that we are suspending security assistance only to Pakistan at this time," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert announced at a press briefing on Thursday.

Organised presence of Haqqani network completely destroyed: Asif

Foreign minister says 'unorganised presence' of Haqqani network in Pakistan might still be possible

Ghafoor said that Pakistan never fought for money, but for peace. 

The spokesman further added that the Pakistan Army has indiscriminately targeted terrorists, including the Haqqani network at a “heavy cost of blood and treasure.”

The Army spokesman reiterated that there are no more "organised" terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan. 

The DG ISPR added that casting doubts on Pakistan would not be good for common objectives shared by Washington and Islamabad.

“Casting doubts on our will is not good to our common objective of moving toward enduring peace and stability."

He further vowed that "Pakistan shall continue its sincere efforts in the best interest of Pakistan and peace."

The US Defense Department has been instructed to stop making payments from Coalition Support Funds set aside to refund Pakistani spending on counter-terrorist operations.

However, there will be exemptions, and officials refused to put a figure on how much Pakistan will lose out on if it fails to cooperate.

But the National Defense Authorization Act permits the US military to spend up to $900 million in the 2017 financial year and $700 million in financial 2018.

Trump tweet

China defends Pakistan after Trump outburst

China, Pakistan stand ready to promote and deepen our all-around cooperation, says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson

The suspension of security assistance to Islamabad comes after Washington accused Pakistan of playing a “double game” on fighting terrorism and warned Islamabad it would have to do more if it wanted to maintain US aid.

It was followed by President Donald Trump's tweet on January 1 in which he accused Pakistan of giving nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools.

"They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump said.

Islamabad's reaction

The tweet drew a strong reaction from Islamabad and saw the summoning of the US ambassador to the Foreign Office of Pakistan in a rare public rebuke.

Cabinet meeting told Pakistan has several options after US aid withdrawal: sources

'Civil-military leadership is on same page under present circumstances,' foreign minister tells participants of cabinet meeting

Earlier this week, a high-level huddle of the Pakistani civil-military leadership expressed disappointment over the US president's anti-Pakistan statement, however, decided not to take measures in haste in reply to US allegations.

Trump's comments "struck with great insensitivity" and "negated the decades of sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation", read a press statement issued after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in Islamabad.

It said that Pakistan cannot be blamed for failures in Afghanistan and accusing allies will not lead to the establishment of peace in the neighbouring country.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

Updated 6 hours ago
Will be PML-N's failure if govt does not complete tenure: Bilawal

Will be PML-N's failure if govt does not complete tenure: Bilawal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM