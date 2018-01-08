Here’s the list of winners of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

Dark drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and mother-daughter comedy "Lady Bird" were the top winners at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday on a night marked by barbed comments about sexual harassment in Hollywood and passionate odes to those breaking their silence on the issue.

Here's a complete list of winners:

MOTION PICTURE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won the award for the best picture, best actress, and best supporting actor. Photo: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 1

Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”

Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”

James Franco brought Tommy Wiseau onstage along with his brother Dave Franco, who co-stars The Disaster Artist. Photo: courtesy

Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”

Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”

Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

Animated Film: “Coco.”

Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”





TELEVISION

Dystopian saga “The Handmaid’s Tale” and drama “Big Little Lies” won the top television honours at Sunday’s Golden Globes awards. Photo: Handmaid's Tale

Series, Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”

Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”

Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”

Nicole Kidman won best actress in a limited series at the Golden Globes for her work as Celeste in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” Photo: NBC 1

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”