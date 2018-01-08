Here’s the list of winners of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

Monday Jan 08, 2018
Dark drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and mother-daughter comedy "Lady Bird" were the top winners at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday on a night marked by barbed comments about sexual harassment in Hollywood and passionate odes to those breaking their silence on the issue.
Here's a complete list of winners:
Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”
Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”
Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”
Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”
Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”
Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”
Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”
Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.
Animated Film: “Coco.”
Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”
Dystopian saga “The Handmaid’s Tale” and drama “Big Little Lies” won the top television honours at Sunday’s Golden Globes awards.
Series, Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”
Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”
Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”
Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”
Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”
Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”
Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”
