Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Here’s the list of winners of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

By
REUTERS
,
Web Desk

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Dark drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and mother-daughter comedy "Lady Bird" were the top winners at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday on a night marked by barbed comments about sexual harassment in Hollywood and passionate odes to those breaking their silence on the issue.

Here's a complete list of winners: 

MOTION PICTURE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won the award for the best picture, best actress, and best supporting actor. Photo: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
1

Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”

Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”

James Franco brought Tommy Wiseau onstage along with his brother Dave Franco, who co-stars The Disaster Artist. Photo: courtesy  
 

Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”

Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”

Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

Animated Film: “Coco.”

Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”


TELEVISION

Dystopian saga “The Handmaid’s Tale” and drama “Big Little Lies” won the top television honours at Sunday’s Golden Globes awards. Photo: Handmaid's Tale
 

Dystopian saga “The Handmaid’s Tale” and drama “Big Little Lies” won the top television honours at Sunday’s Golden Globes awards. 

Series, Drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”

Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”

Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”

Nicole Kidman won best actress in a limited series at the Golden Globes for her work as Celeste in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” Photo: NBC
1

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Updated 15 hours ago
Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similarities

Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similarities

 Updated 17 hours ago
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' roars past 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Insidious 4'

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' roars past 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Insidious 4'

 Updated 19 hours ago
Did Brad Pitt watch teaser of Shah Rukh-starrer Zero before everyone else?

Did Brad Pitt watch teaser of Shah Rukh-starrer Zero before everyone else?

 Updated 19 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey claims lifetime Golden Globe, calls for 'a new day'

Oprah Winfrey claims lifetime Golden Globe, calls for 'a new day'

 Updated 20 hours ago
Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM