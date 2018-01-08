Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Starting judicial reforms from next week: CJP

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Monday that judicial reforms would be launched from next week, but warned that “nobody should say then that [the judiciary] is interfering or encroaching.”

The Chief Justice made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case regarding cutting of trees on Margalla Hills.

State Minister for Capital Administration Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry appeared before the Supreme Court earlier today, after being summoned by the apex court over failure of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to develop rules and regulations.

The CJP, during the course of the hearing, enquired how much time the CDA would require to set the house in order. To this, Chaudhry asked that the court allow three months.

CJP Nisar observed that rules and regulations had not even been drawn up for several situations. He then allowed two months to the CDA and instructed the officials to work day and night with sincerity to draw up the rules.

“Who is responsible for making laws around the world?” the CJP enquired, to which Chaudhry said law-making was the parliament’s job.

“What reforms did the parliament introduce? We will bring reform in the judicial system,” the CJP remarked, adding that the reform would begin from next week.

“But this is not our job. Nobody should say then that we are interfering or encroaching,” CJP Nisar stated.

During the previous hearing of the case, CJP had remarked that “we are not fond of judicial activism in any way. But we will take action on negligence of duty at every cost. We are aware of our powers and we will not go beyond them.” 

