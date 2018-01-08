Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
AFP

Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similarities

By
AFP

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Del Rey confirmed a lawsuit after it was reported by British tabloid The Sun, saying that she had offered a compromise but that Radiohead wanted full credit. Photo: Billboard

NEW YORK: Singer Lana Del Rey said Sunday that English rockers Radiohead have sued for writing credit on one of her songs, seeing uncanny similarities to their breakthrough track "Creep."

The 32-year-old Los Angeles-based singer, like Radiohead known for the frequent darkness of her music, insisted she had not been inspired by "Creep."

The dispute centers on "Get Free," the closing track on her last album "Lust for Life," which opens with seemingly identical guitar chords to "Creep" at a similar, steady-churning tempo.

Del Rey confirmed a lawsuit after it was reported by British tabloid The Sun, saying that she had offered a compromise but that Radiohead wanted full credit.

"I offered up to 40 (percent) over the last few months but they will only accept 100," Del Rey wrote on Twitter.

"Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court," she said.

A representative for Radiohead did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent late Sunday.

"Creep" was Radiohead´s debut single, propelling the Oxford-based band to stardom. The rockers have since moved in a more experimental direction and only play "Creep" sparingly in concert.

While "Creep" jolts listeners with lighting-like electric guitar strokes, "Get Free" has a comparatively upbeat chorus.

The music industry has seen a series of high-profile songwriting disputes in recent years.

English soul singer Sam Smith added Tom Petty to the credits, ensuring royalties, over similarities between Smith´s ballad "Stay With Me" and the American rocker´s "I Won´t Back Down."

And in a case that struck fear among many songwriters, a jury in 2015 awarded more than $7 million to the estate of Marvin Gaye after deciding that Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams´ 2013 smash hit "Blurred Lines" lifted from the late soul legend´s "Got to Give It Up."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Updated 15 hours ago
Here’s the list of winners of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

Here’s the list of winners of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

 Updated 18 hours ago
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' roars past 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Insidious 4'

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' roars past 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Insidious 4'

 Updated 19 hours ago
Did Brad Pitt watch teaser of Shah Rukh-starrer Zero before everyone else?

Did Brad Pitt watch teaser of Shah Rukh-starrer Zero before everyone else?

 Updated 19 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey claims lifetime Golden Globe, calls for 'a new day'

Oprah Winfrey claims lifetime Golden Globe, calls for 'a new day'

 Updated 20 hours ago
Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

 Updated 21 hours ago
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globe nominees

Here's all you need to know about Golden Globe nominees

 Updated 2 days ago
Inside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s grand new house

Inside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s grand new house

 Updated 2 days ago
Legendary musician AR Rahman turns 51

Legendary musician AR Rahman turns 51

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM